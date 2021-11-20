Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 20: Fuel prices remain unchanged for 17th straight day, check rates in your city

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued new petrol and diesel prices today. Following a month of constant rise in petrol and diesel prices, prices have remained stable this month. Petrol costs Rs 103.97 per litre in the national capital of Delhi today, while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre.

The government announced a decrease of Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 on diesel a day before Diwali. Since the government's announcement, the price of gasoline has stayed nearly steady. Let us tell you that gas is available for less than Rs 100 per litre in various cities, including UP.

The central government reduced the excise charge on gasoline and diesel, which resulted in this reduction. In addition, state governments in a number of jurisdictions have decreased prices at their own level. In Uttar Pradesh, for example, fuel diesel has dropped by Rs 12-12.

Petrol, Diesel Price on 20 November 2021

>> Delhi: Petrol Rs 103.97 & Diesel Rs 86.67 Per Ltr

>> Mumbai: Petrol Rs 109.98 & Diesel Rs 94.14 Per Ltr

>> Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.40 & Diesel Rs 91.43 Per Ltr

> > Kolkata: Petrol Rs 104.67 and Diesel Rs 89.79 per liter

>> Sriganganagar: Petrol Rs 114.01 and Diesel Rs 98.39 per liter

Petrol-diesel is below Rs 100 in these cities

>> Port Blair: Petrol Rs 82.96 and Diesel Rs 77.13 per litre

>> Noida: Petrol Rs 95.51 and Diesel Rs 87.01 per litre

>> Itanagar: Petrol Rs 92.02 and Diesel Rs 79.63 per litre

>> Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.23 & Diesel Rs 80.9 Per Ltr

>> Aizawl: Petrol Rs 94.26 & Diesel Rs 79.73 Per Ltr

>> Lucknow: Petrol Rs 95.28 & Diesel Rs 86.8 Per Ltr

>> Shimla: Petrol Rs 95.78 & Diesel Rs 80.35 Per Ltr

>> Panaji: 96.38 Rs and diesel Rs

87.27 per litre

>> Gangtok: Rs 97.7 and diesel Rs 82.25 per litre

>> Ranchi: 98.52 and diesel Rs 91.56 per litre

>> Shillong: 99.28 and diesel 88.75 rupees per litre

>> Dehradun: Rs 99.41 and diesel Rs 87.56 per litre

>> Daman: 93.02 and diesel Rs 86.9 per litre

Every day at 6 a.m., the price of petrol and diesel changes. The new tariffs will be in effect starting at 6 a.m. When you factor in excise duty, dealer fee, and other costs, the price of gasoline and diesel nearly doubles.

