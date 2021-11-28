Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 28: Fuel rates unchanged for 24th straight day, check prices in your city

New Delhi: A price notification from state-owned fuel merchants revealed that petrol and diesel prices were steady for the 24th straight day on November 28 after the Central government cut excise duty on the two fuels to bring retail rates down from record highs.

On November 3, the government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to provide comfort to customers who have been hit by record-high retail gasoline costs. The price of petrol in Delhi fell to Rs 103.97 per litre on November 4. On November 28, the pricing remained unchanged. On the day, the price of diesel remained steady at Rs 86.67 per litre.

Fuel prices in Mumbai followed a similar pattern. The price of petrol remained steady at Rs 109.98 per litre. On May 29, Mumbai became the country's first metro where petrol was sold at more than Rs 100 per litre. The price of diesel remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 a litre.

In Kolkata, the rates of petrol and diesel remained steady at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 89.79 per litre, respectively.

A litre of petrol was sold in Chennai for the same price of Rs 101.40. The price of diesel remained steady at Rs 91.43 per litre as well.

The excise tax drop was the largest reduction in excise duty in history. In addition to lowering the excise charge, the union government requested states to lower the value-added tax (VAT) on gasoline and diesel to provide assistance to customers.

Following this, 27 states and union territories reduced their VAT rates to provide additional relief to customers who have been hit by record-high retail costs. These states are Ladakh, Karnataka, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat, Nagaland, Punjab, Goa, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Andaman and Nicobar, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Congress-ruled Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu are among the states that have yet to cut their VAT. VAT has not been reduced in AAP-ruled Delhi, TMC-ruled West Bengal, Left-ruled Kerala, TRS-led Telangana, and YSR Congress-ruled Andhra Pradesh.

Congress-ruled Punjab has had the largest fall in petrol prices in the country as a result of the most significant reduction in local sales tax or VAT, while the UT of Ladakh has seen the largest reduction in diesel rates for the same reason.

