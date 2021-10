Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 30: Fuel prices hiked again, reaches record highs--check prices in your city

New Delhi: On Saturday, petrol and diesel prices in the country reached yet another all-time high. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 108.99, up 35 paise, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 97.72, also up 35 paise.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 114.81, a 34-paise increase, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 105.86, a 37-paise increase.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 105.74 in Chennai, which is 31 paise more expensive. On Saturday, a litre of diesel cost Rs 101.92, up 33 paise from the previous day.

In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 109.46, up 34 paise, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 100.84, up 35 paise.

In Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 117.71 per litre, which is 36 paise more expensive, and diesel costs Rs 107.13 per litre, which is 37 paise more expensive.

Oil marketing organisations such as Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum modify the prices of petrol and diesel. Every day at 6 a.m., the new pricing goes into effect. Because of differences in value-added taxes, local and freight charges, and other factors, fuel prices vary by state and city.

The costs of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities across the country are as follows:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 114.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.86 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 108.99 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.72 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 105.74 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.92 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 109.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.84 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 117.71 per litre

Diesel - Rs 107.13 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 113.36 per litre

Diesel - Rs 106.60 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 112.79 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.72 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.01 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.61 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.90 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.19 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.54 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 111.24 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.98 per litre

Live TV

#mute