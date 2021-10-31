Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 31: Fuel prices hiked again, Petrol crosses Rs 115 in Mumbai--check prices in your city

New Delhi: On October 31, petrol and diesel prices were raised for the fifth day in a row, bringing rates to their highest levels in the country. In Delhi, fuel rates were raised by 35 paise per litre, bringing the price of petrol to Rs 109.34 a litre.

In the national capital, a litre of diesel costs Rs 98.07.

In Mumbai, petrol hit a record high of Rs 115.15 a litre, while diesel hit a new high of Rs 106.23.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 109.79 in Kolkata, while diesel costs Rs 101.19 a litre.

In Chennai, a gallon of petrol now costs Rs 106.04, while a litre of diesel costs Rs 102.25.

Fuel prices vary from state to state, based on the amount of municipal taxes imposed.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called for a series of rallies across the state, targeting the BJP-led Central government over the skyrocketing prices of fuel and other necessities.

BJD officials and members will sit on a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan on Sunday as part of the agitation and submit a memorandum to Governor Ganeshi Lal, addressing it to President Ram Nath Kovind, according to the party leaders.

The BJD leaders described the massive price hike as sad and unforgivable, pointing out that gasoline prices had risen by 30% since the BJP regained power at the Centre in 2019, indirectly pushing up prices of vital commodities by 40% to 100%.

The regional party attributed the spike in petrol, diesel, cooking gas, and other vital products on the central government's poor economic management.

