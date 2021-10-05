हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Fuel rates soar to record high, check prices in your city

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices this week given a spurt in the product prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on six of the previous eight days taking up its primo price by Rs 1.45 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 5: Fuel rates soar to record high, check prices in your city

New Delhi: Fuel prices were hiked after a day's pause on Tuesday, due to the increasing rates in the international markets. In the latest revision, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise and 30 paise per litre, respectively in the national capital.

With the latest change, petrol and diesel are now selling at record high prices. For instance, the price of one-litre petrol in Delhi now stands at Rs 102.64 per litre while the fuel is selling for Rs 108.67 per litre in Mumbai. 

According to the daily price notification by oil retailers, diesel prices have been increased to Rs 90.77 a litre in Delhi. In the financial capital of India, diesel is selling at Rs 98.80 per litre. 

In Kolkata, petrol is selling for Rs 103.36 per litre while diesel is retailing Rs 94.17 per litre. Meanwhile, petrol is selling at Rs 100.23 in Chennai while diesel is retailing at Rs 95.59 per litre.  

Diesel prices were raised on Friday by 20 paisa per litre and again by 25 paisa per litre each on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday last week and by 30 paisa per litre on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And again by 30 paisa per litre on Tuesday.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices this week given a spurt in the product prices lately. Petrol prices have also risen on six of the previous eight days taking up its primo price by Rs 1.45 per litre.

