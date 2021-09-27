Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 27, 2021: Diesel prices increased by 26 paise, petrol unchanged; check rates in your city

On Monday, September 27, petrol prices stayed steady for the 22nd day, but diesel rates were raised in all four metros. According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol prices in the national capital remained unchanged at Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 25 paise from Rs 89.07 per litre to Rs 89.32 per litre.

Petrol prices in Mumbai have increased by 26 paise to Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel prices have increased by 26 paise to Rs 96.94 per litre.

Diesel prices also jumped in Kolkata, where a litre of the fuel cost Rs 92.42, an increase of 25 paise. In West Bengal's capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 101.62 per litre.

The price of fuel in Chennai increased by 24 paise, bringing the price to Rs 93.93 a litre. In Tamil Nadu's capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 98.96 a litre.

In comparison to August's average pricing, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market has increased by roughly $6-7 per barrel this month. Oil firms, on the other hand, which are obligated to adjust prices daily in line with costs, did not do so for nearly three weeks.

