Petrol, gold, milk, LPG, CNG and more -- Check list of items that have got costlier in May 2026

New Delhi: Much to expectations, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre across the country on Friday (15 May 2026). Rates of CNG have also been hiked by the OMCs. The price hike, effective immediately, comes amidst the energy crisis led by the West Asia conflict, which has pushed Brent oil prices higher.

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Petrol price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata on May 15

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With today's price rise, the rates of petrol in Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre. Petrol price in Kolkata is at Rs 108.74, in Chennai at Rs 103.67 and in Mumbai at Rs 106.68.

Diesel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata on May 15

Diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre in Delhi. In Kolkata diesel price is at Rs 95.13, in Chennai at Rs 95.25 and in Mumbai at Rs 93.14.

CNG gets costlier by Rs 2 in Delhi from 15 May

Oil companies have also raised CNG prices effective from today (15 May 2026). The price of CNG has increased by Rs 2 per kilogram, pushing rates in Delhi to Rs 79.09 per kilogram.

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Milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre

Starting May 14, people are paying more for Amul milk. India’s largest dairy cooperative, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), announced a nationwide increase of Rs two per litre in the prices of Amul fresh milk.

The latest price hikes comes almost a year after, Amul had last hiked milk prices in April 2025. The previous revision in Amul milk prices was announced on April 30, 2025 and came into effect from May 1, 2025, when GCMMF raised prices by Rs 2 per litre across variants, citing higher production and operational costs.

Mother Dairy has also announced a nationwide hike of Rs 2 per litre across its key liquid milk variants, effective May 14.

Govt, silver import duty hiked from 6% to 15%

The centre on May 13 announced a hike in customs duties on gold and silver. Import duty on the precious metals have been hiked from 6 percent to 15 percent. With this move, government aims to contain pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves. The revised duty on platinum imports has been raised from 6.4 percent to 15.4 percent.

According to official changes, the revised structure imposes a 10 per cent basic customs duty along with a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on gold and silver imports, taking the effective import tax to 15 percent.

Maharashtra CNG price hike

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) hiked compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), raising retail rates by Rs 2 per kg on May 14. CNG now costs Rs 84 per kg across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other parts of the MMR. The State-run gas distributor was previously selling CNG at Rs 82 per kg in Maharashtra.



LPG Price hike from May 1

The prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 993 from 1 May 2026. Following the price hike of commercial gas cylinder, a 19 LPG bottle now costs Rs 3071.50 in Delhi. Meanwhile, for domestic LPG customers there is no price change.

Here Is How Much You Need To Pay For Per Bottle Of 19 Kg Commercial LPG Cylinder From 1 May 2026 In Metros

New Delhi: Rs 3,071.50

Mumbai: Rs 3,024

Kolkata: Rs 3,202

Chennai: Rs 3,237

Additionally, prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinders from 1 May 2026.

India WPI inflation rises to 8.3%

India's inflation rate based on the wholesale price index (WPI) rose to 8.3 percent during April due to an increase in prices of fuels and crude oil amid the Middle East conflict, Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Thursday.

The WPI inflation for April was higher than the corresponding figure of 3.88 per cent recorded for March this year

WPI food inflation remained constant at 1.85 per cent in March this year compared to the same month of the previous year. The month-on-month WPI inflation in the fuel and power group went up by 18.22 per cent in April, compared to March, as the price of crude oil and natural gas surged by 29.37 per cent due to the Middle East conflict. This was offset to some extent by a decline of 2.53 per cent in the price of electricity, the figures showed.

The Food Index consisting of foodgrains such as cereals and pulses as well as manufactured food products increased by 2.31 percent in April compared to March.