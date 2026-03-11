Petrol price today, 11 March 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

New Delhi: Though the government has time and again mentioned that Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to be raised immediately despite crude oil prices increasing, fuel prices have seen minor fluctuations across various cities.

Global crude oil has crossed $110 a barrel amid the escalating Middle East tensions.

The petrol prices are revised at 6 AM on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here is looking at the price of petrol in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

Petrol price in Noida on 11 March 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.88. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.14 higher in Noida on March 11 as against Rs 94.74 per litre on March 10.

Petrol price in Delhi on 11 March 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.77. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Delhi on March 11.

Petrol price in Gurugram on 11 March 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 95.39. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.26 higher in Gurugram on March 11 as against Rs 95.36 per litre on March 10.

Petrol price in Mumbai on 11 March 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 103.54. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Mumbai on March 11.

Petrol price in Chennai on 11 March 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 101.06. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.13 higher in Chennai on March 11 as against Rs 100.93 per litre on March 10.

Petrol price in Kolkata on 11 March 2026

The price of 1 litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 105.41. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Kolkata on March 11.



The Government meanwhile expects state run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to absorb the impact for now and pump prices of fuels will remain the same. OMCs may have to accept lower profits amid the spike in international oil prices, according to sources.



With IANS Inputs