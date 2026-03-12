Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyPetrol price today, 12 March 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities
PETROL

Petrol price today, 12 March 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

The petrol prices are revised at 6 AM on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 09:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Government repeatedly mentioned that Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to be raised immediately despite crude oil prices increasing, fuel prices have seen minor fluctuations across various cities.

Benchmark indices fell in early trade after Brent crude crossed the key mark of $100 per barrel, raising concerns about inflation and economic stability.

Here is looking at the price of petrol in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

 

Petrol price in Noida on 12 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.90. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.22 higher in Noida on March 12 as against Rs 95.12 per litre on March 11.

Petrol price in Delhi on 12 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.77. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Delhi on March 12.

Petrol price in Gurugram on 12 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 95.51. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.36 higher in Gurugram on March 12 as against Rs 95.36 per litre on March 11.

Petrol price in Mumbai on 12 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 103.50. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.4 lower in Mumbai on March 12 as against Rs 103.54 per litre on March 11.

Petrol price in Chennai on 12 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.93. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Chennai on March 12.

Petrol price in Kolkata on 12 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 105.41. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Kolkata on March 12.


The Government meanwhile expects state run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to absorb the impact for now and pump prices of fuels will remain the same. OMCs may have to accept lower profits amid the spike in international oil prices, according to sources.


With IANS Inputs

