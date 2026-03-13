Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomyPetrol price today, 13 March 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities
PETROL

Petrol price today, 13 March 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

The petrol prices are revised at 6 AM on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

 

Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Petrol price today, 13 March 2026: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

New Delhi: Global oil prices cooled down marginally on Friday after the US announced a 30-day waiver, allowing all countries to purchase Russian oil. Brent crude was trading at $99.99 per barrel, down 0.47 per cent, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 0.67 per cent to $95.09 per barrel.

The petrol prices are revised at 6 AM on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here is looking at the price of petrol in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai and other major cities

Petrol price in Noida on 13 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Noida is Rs 94.77. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.13 lower in Noida on March 13 as against Rs 94.90 per litre on March 12.

Petrol price in Delhi on 13 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi is Rs 94.77. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Delhi on March 13.

Petrol price in Gurugram on 13 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Gurugram is Rs 95.36. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.29 lower in Gurugram on March 13 as against Rs 95.65 per litre on March 12.

Petrol price in Mumbai on 13 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 103.54. Price of petrol is trading Rs 0.4 higher in Mumbai on March 13 as against Rs 103.50 per litre on March 11.

Petrol price in Chennai on 13 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Chennai is Rs 100.93. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Chennai on March 13.

Petrol price in Kolkata on 13 March 2026
The price of 1 litre of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 105.41. Price of petrol remains unchanged in Kolkata on March 13.


Meanwhile, the Indian government has said that crude supply position is secure, and volumes secured exceed what Hormuz would have delivered. Before this crisis, approximately 45 per cent of India’s crude imports transited the Hormuz route. 

With IANS Inputs

