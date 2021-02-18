Petrol Price Today, 18 February 2021: Fuel on fire, petrol price breaches Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Fuel prices have seen rate hike for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday, with petrol prices breaching Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan.

Though in the past, petrol price crossed Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, however this is for the first time that regular petrol crossed the physiological mark in Rajasthan.

Petrol in Delhi stand at Rs 89.88/litre, an increase of 34 paise and diesel prices stand at Rs 80.27/litre, an increase by 32 paise.

Here is looking at the price difference of diesel and petrol in four metro cities on February 18, 2021.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 89.88 80.27 Mumbai 96.32 87.32 Chennai 91.98 85.31 Kolkata 91.11 83.86

Meanwhile Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, participating in the 11th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks —held virtually— appealed to the oil-producing countries to have a rethink on continuing and increasing production cuts. He reiterated that in the collective interests of both producing and consuming countries, prices should be reasonable and responsible.

The price-sensitive Indian consumers are getting adversely affected by rising petroleum product prices. It also affects demand growth, which could potentially impact the delicate aspirational economic growth trajectory not just in India but in other developing countries as well. He added that India remains dedicated and committed about evolving a sustainable energy future for all, and in this regard, will leverage all available energy resources.