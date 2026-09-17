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Petroleum dealers seek exemption from MDR on fuel sales

The dealers’ body said in a statement that the issue was discussed with senior officials of the Petroleum Ministry as the additional MDR cost could put pressure on dealer margins, as retail fuel sales are made on prescribed commissions.

Written ByIANS
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Petroleum dealers seek exemption from MDR on fuel sales

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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