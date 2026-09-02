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  • /PF Trusts can avail one-time Amnesty scheme for regularisation till December 28: EPFO

PF Trusts can avail one-time Amnesty scheme for regularisation till December 28: EPFO

The Ministry of Labour and Employment said the Amnesty provisions were introduced as a transitional measure under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) Scheme 2026, notified on June 29, 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
PF Trusts can avail one-time Amnesty scheme for regularisation till December 28: EPFO

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