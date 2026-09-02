/PF Trusts can avail one-time Amnesty scheme for regularisation till December 28: EPFO

EPFO has reached out to professional bodies like the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), whose members (CAs) undertake statutory or Income Tax audit of several establishments including in many cases where such establishments have formed PF Trust Funds and are in a good position to identify PF Trusts that can potentially avail the Amnesty scheme. ICAI has been requested to circulate the Amnesty provisions among its members so as to elicit good response from PF Trusts to the Scheme. Besides the above, EPFO field offices like Zonal Office UP and Zonal Office Kolkata have conducted seminars/ workshops with stakeholders.