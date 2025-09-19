Advertisement
PFRDA

PFRDA Permits Physical Submission Of UPS Requests To Nodal Offices Till 30 September 2025

It is to be noted that the last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is 30 September 2025.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 10:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
PFRDA Permits Physical Submission Of UPS Requests To Nodal Offices Till 30 September 2025

New Delhi: As the deadline for exercising the option to switch to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is approaching on 30 September 2025, the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) has informed that subscribers put in their request via physical submission also.

In case a subscriber is unable to submit the UPS request online through the CRA system due to any reason, including non-availability of the online platform or technical issues, they may submit a duly filled physical application form to their concerned Nodal Office on or before the due date, PFRDA has said. 

Such requests will be processed by the Nodal Office as per the prescribed procedure.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

