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PFRDA targets 35-40 crore non-government NPS subscribers in five years

PFRDA Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann reportedly announced the ambitious target at an outreach event in Kolkata on Friday. He said the regulator expects the growing use of digital technology in the pension sector to help add around 2-3 crore subscribers to the system every year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
PFRDA targets 35-40 crore non-government NPS subscribers in five years

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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PFRDA targets 35-40 crore non-government NPS subscribers in five years
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