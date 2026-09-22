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  • /PhonePe gets in-principle approval for two payment licences from CBUAE, to work with regional banks

PhonePe gets in-principle approval for two payment licences from CBUAE, to work with regional banks

“We are honoured to receive In-Principle Approval from the CBUAE. The country's vision and regulatory environment make it an ideal setting for our international journey,” said Ritesh Pai, CEO and Executive Director, International Payments at PhonePe.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
PhonePe gets in-principle approval for two payment licences from CBUAE, to work with regional banks

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