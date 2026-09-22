/PhonePe gets in-principle approval for two payment licences from CBUAE, to work with regional banks

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The approvals follow the completion of the initial regulatory due diligence by the CBUAE, the company said.



“We are honoured to receive In-Principle Approval from the CBUAE. The country's vision and regulatory environment make it an ideal setting for our international journey,” said Ritesh Pai, CEO and Executive Director, International Payments at PhonePe.



Following final regulatory approval, PhonePe plans to work with regional banks, licensed payment service providers and local technology companies to support the UAE's cashless economy, the company said.



PhonePe also plans to explore opportunities to support the UAE's domestic payment systems, including Aani and Jaywan, through its technology platform.



The company said its technology platform is designed to handle high transaction volumes and is currently used by more than 700 million registered users and 50 million merchants in India.



PhonePe said its proposed operations in the UAE will complement the country's existing financial infrastructure and support digital payments for residents and businesses.



The company's expansion plans are aligned with the UAE's Financial Infrastructure Transformation (FIT) programme and its broader digital economy agenda, PhonePe said.



“By combining world-class technology with local partnerships, PhonePe intends to support the strong economic and trade corridors connecting the UAE, India, and global markets, while striving to deliver elevated everyday payment experiences across the Emirates,” Pai said.