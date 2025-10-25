Piyush Goyal Meets Siemens Energy Exec To Boost Green Energy Collaboration

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy, in Berlin to explore ways to enhance cooperation in developing reliable, affordable and sustainable energy systems. The discussions underlined India's consistent focus on clean energy and its commitment to global partnerships that support the nation's transition towards a low-emission and sustainable future.



Sharing details of the meeting on Friday, Goyal wrote on X, "Pleased to meet Ms. Anne-Laure Parrical de Chammard, Member of the Executive Board, @Siemens_Energy. Our discussions focused on deepening collaboration for building more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy systems. The company's expertise in reducing emissions across the energy landscape aligns well with India's clean energy transition and growth ambitions."



The meeting focused on identifying opportunities where global engineering companies can collaborate with India's fast-growing industrial and renewable energy sectors.



During his Berlin visit, Goyal also interacted with members of the Indian community, appreciating their contributions across diverse fields. "Delighted to interact with the vibrant Indian community in Berlin. We are proud of their achievements across sectors. Called upon them to continue being partners in India's growth and catalysts for deeper India-Germany ties," he posted on X.



In addition, Goyal met Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB Group, where discussions focused on India's advancements in manufacturing and infrastructure. In his post on X, the Union Minister said, "Met Mr. Morten Wierod, CEO, ABB Group. Shared how India's rapid strides in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy present vast opportunities for the group to deepen its partnership with our growth story, by leveraging its engineering and digitalisation expertise."



Goyal also engaged with Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America, to discuss financial cooperation between India and the United States. He wrote on X, "Met Mr. Bernard Mensah, President of International for Bank of America. Discussed ways to deepen India-US financial cooperation, expand investment and how ongoing reforms and a conducive business environment are strengthening investor confidence in India."



Furthermore, the Union Minister held a meeting with Airbus Chairman Rene Obermann to discuss potential avenues for enhanced collaboration in aerospace and technology. "Wonderful meeting with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Airbus. Delighted to hear his confidence in India's growth story. We discussed how Airbus plans to further strengthen its partnership with India by leveraging the country's remarkable engineering and technological talent, forward-looking policy initiatives, and improved Ease of Doing Business," he said.

