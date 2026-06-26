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Piyush Goyal says India-US trade deal won’t move forward until this condition is met

India has made progress in the trade deal dependent on securing better tariff terms than its neighbours. Officials say talks will continue, but final approval depends on this condition being met.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 01:18 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 01:18 AM IST
Piyush Goyal says India-US trade deal won’t move forward until this condition is met
Image Credit: Union Minister Piyush Goyal with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Greer during talks on finalising the trade deal between the US and India, in New Delhi. (Photo: Sergio Gor/X via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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