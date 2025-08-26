Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2951938https://zeenews.india.com/economy/pizza-lovers-rejoice-famous-pizza-maker-returns-to-india-after-8-year-gap-2951938.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PAPA JONES

Pizza Lovers Rejoice: Famous Pizza Maker Returns To India After 8-Year Gap

 The company has ambitious plans to open around 650 outlets nationwide over the next ten years.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pizza Lovers Rejoice: Famous Pizza Maker Returns To India After 8-Year GapFile Photo

New Delhi: Papa John’s International, the world’s third-largest pizza delivery brand, is gearing up for a comeback in India by October, nearly eight years after shutting down operations in the country due to weak performance. The company has ambitious plans to open around 650 outlets nationwide over the next ten years.

The U.S.-based chain, known for its signature pizzas, exited India in 2017 but is now re-entering with a renewed strategy. Its first store will launch in Bengaluru, according to Vish Narain, managing partner at Pulsar Capital. Pulsar, along with UAE-based PJP Investments Group, will serve as Papa John’s joint master franchisees in India.

Papa John’s return follows the entry of U.S. rival Little Caesars, which earlier this year launched in India with a target of 100 stores by 2030. However, the chain will have to navigate a challenging fast-food market where consumer spending has slowed, with urban middle-class customers tightening their wallets amid sluggish income growth and intensifying competition.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Existing players are already feeling the heat. Pizza Hut’s franchisee Devyani International has been shutting down unprofitable outlets, while Sapphire Foods India has slowed its pace of new additions. By contrast, Domino’s dominates the market with over 2,200 outlets, followed by Pizza Hut with about 950, alongside niche premium players like Pizza Bakery and PizzaExpress.

Despite these hurdles, Narain remains optimistic, describing India as a market far from saturation in terms of fast-food penetration. The investment thesis mirrors strategies undertaken by multinational consumer brands such as Hindustan Unilever and Heineken, which continue to bet on India’s 1.4 billion-strong population and expanding consumption potential.

Papa John’s plans to win favor by balancing global favorites with localized offerings tailored to Indian tastes—following a proven path of customization seen across quick-service chains. Competitors already showcase similar strategies: Domino’s offers chicken tikka pizzas, KFC serves up paneer zinger burgers, and Subway has potato-patty sandwiches.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK