Pizza Lovers Rejoice: Famous Pizza Maker Returns To India After 8-Year Gap

New Delhi: Papa John’s International, the world’s third-largest pizza delivery brand, is gearing up for a comeback in India by October, nearly eight years after shutting down operations in the country due to weak performance. The company has ambitious plans to open around 650 outlets nationwide over the next ten years.

The U.S.-based chain, known for its signature pizzas, exited India in 2017 but is now re-entering with a renewed strategy. Its first store will launch in Bengaluru, according to Vish Narain, managing partner at Pulsar Capital. Pulsar, along with UAE-based PJP Investments Group, will serve as Papa John’s joint master franchisees in India.

Papa John’s return follows the entry of U.S. rival Little Caesars, which earlier this year launched in India with a target of 100 stores by 2030. However, the chain will have to navigate a challenging fast-food market where consumer spending has slowed, with urban middle-class customers tightening their wallets amid sluggish income growth and intensifying competition.

Existing players are already feeling the heat. Pizza Hut’s franchisee Devyani International has been shutting down unprofitable outlets, while Sapphire Foods India has slowed its pace of new additions. By contrast, Domino’s dominates the market with over 2,200 outlets, followed by Pizza Hut with about 950, alongside niche premium players like Pizza Bakery and PizzaExpress.

Despite these hurdles, Narain remains optimistic, describing India as a market far from saturation in terms of fast-food penetration. The investment thesis mirrors strategies undertaken by multinational consumer brands such as Hindustan Unilever and Heineken, which continue to bet on India’s 1.4 billion-strong population and expanding consumption potential.

Papa John’s plans to win favor by balancing global favorites with localized offerings tailored to Indian tastes—following a proven path of customization seen across quick-service chains. Competitors already showcase similar strategies: Domino’s offers chicken tikka pizzas, KFC serves up paneer zinger burgers, and Subway has potato-patty sandwiches.