PLI Scheme For Textiles: Application Window Extended Till 30 September 2025

New Delhi: The Government has extended the application window for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of textiles till 30 September 2025.

"In view of the strong and enthusiastic response received from industry stakeholders, the Government has decided to extend the application window for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles," Ministry of Textiles said in a release.

During the recent invitation of application in August 2025, 22 new applications have been received from MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles sector.

Government has said that it has given one more chance to prospective investors to benefit from the Scheme.

"The application window for the PLI Scheme for Textiles is being reopened based on the appetite of the Industry to invest more under the Scheme, which is an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of textiles products in India under the PLI Textiles Scheme. The application window is being opened on the same terms & conditions stipulated in PLI Textiles Scheme notified on 24.09.2021 and PLI Textiles Scheme Guidelines issued on 28.12.2021, as amended from time to time", Ministry of Textiles said.

The application window for the Scheme shall remain open for the period till 30th September, 2025 on the same on-line portal having URL as https://pli.texmin.gov.in/. No application shall be accepted after the closure of the application window.

So far, 74 participant companies with committed investment of Rs.28,711 crore were selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme. These investments will lead to manufacturing of Textiles products across the complete MMF value chain, Ministry of Textiles added.