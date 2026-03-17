Plumber in Mumbai makes Rs 18 annually and even owns a Creta; Reddit post draws massive reaction

New Delhi: A Reddit post claiming that a plumber in Mumbai makes Rs 18 lakhs annually has spurred a wide online debate about blue collar incomes and the dubious presumptions surrounding white collar jobs.

In the post, the person said that while speaking with a plumber he came to know that the plumber working on a pipe fix in his township earned in lakhs. The plumber said that he handles the plumbing work of townships in Mira road, Borivali and Kandivali. When the user asked him how much he makes in a year, the plumber replied that he makes around Rs 18 lakhs per annum, combining all the incomes of the townships that he works in.

At first, the figure seemed excessive but the user became convinced when the plumber mentioned the figures. The user said that the plumber also owns a Hyundai Creta, has built a house in his village and also bought farmland.

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The user said that the income of the plumber has forced him to reflect on his life decisions and the current state of society.

Netizens React

The post quickly drew a lot of reactions online with several users commenting that skilled blue-collar workers in India are progressively earning large incomes due to their hard work.

One user commented, "Blue collar jobs will always be in demand. You can get high pay if you get the right experience and can market your skills well. Plumbers, Electricians, carpenters, mechanics, nursing, etc. These jobs are not easily replaced with AI. For ex: Doctors can be replaced with AI but not nurses."

One user said, "If you think plumbers are making a lot of money in Mumbai, you should check out what they earn in the US and Australia!"

Another user said, "March April May, AC Service & Installation guy in Delhi, Makes 3L in these 3 months. And does agriculture rest of the year in his village- Blue collar is earning well."

One user said, "Can happen. Skilled blue collar gigs pay nicely as in India everyone wants white collar job and don't train for blue collar. Take Civil, Demolition, Electrical, Plumbing etc all skilled jobs and we have shortage. We have labour not skilled labour. As skilled labour know their value and go abroad for better pay and better society standing."

A user commented, "It's about time skilled labour got its due pay in India."