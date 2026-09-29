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PM-AJAY: Over Rs 1,730 crore released to states to skill 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries

PM-AJAY is a merger scheme of three erstwhile centrally sponsored schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY), Special Central Assistance to Scheduled Castes Sub Plan (SCA to SCSP) and Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojana (BJRCY).

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
PM-AJAY: Over Rs 1,730 crore released to states to skill 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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