/PM-AJAY: Over Rs 1,730 crore released to states to skill 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries

New Delhi: More than Rs 1,730 crore has been released directly to states under the Grants-in-Aid component of the Pradhan Mantri Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojna (PM-AJAY) from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, extending skilling and livelihood support to over 2.5 lakh individual and group beneficiaries, an official statement said on Monday.