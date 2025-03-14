PM GatiShakti Plan: Centre Speeds Up Work On 8 Road, Railway And Metro Projects

New Delhi: The 89th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) evaluated 8 infrastructure projects in the Road, Railway, and Metro sectors to enhance multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

These initiatives are expected to boost logistical efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits across regions, the statement said. The four projects evaluated in the road sector include the development of a two-lane highway from Darugiri to Dalu section in Meghalaya. The project involves the development of the existing road into a two-lane highway with a paved shoulder along the Darugiri to Dalu section of NH-62 (New NH-217) in Meghalaya.

This 136.11 km-long stretch passes through East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, and West Garo Hills, significantly enhancing regional connectivity. Given its strategic location, this corridor is essential for facilitating cross-border trade and regional economic development.

The second project pertains to the construction of a four-lane tunnel connectivity across River Brahmaputra between Gohpur and Numaligarh. The project involves the construction of India's first-ever road tunnel beneath a major river.

The four-lane tunnel under the Brahmaputra will reduce travel time from 6.5 hours to just 30 minutes, shortening the distance from 240 km to 34 km. This twin-tube, unidirectional underwater tunnel will enhance connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and other northeastern states.

The widening and improvement of the existing carriageway to four lanes of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section was also taken up for evaluation. This project aims to upgrade the existing highway from two lanes to four lanes along the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section (NH-37/NH-715) in Assam.

Covering 85.67 km across Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, the project incorporates wildlife-friendly measures such as an elevated corridor and wildlife crossings to protect Kaziranga National Park’s biodiversity.

The fourth road projects involves the construction of a two-lane highway from Mayjilar to Jaisalmer with Jaisalmer Bypass Link Road. Spanning 138.177 km, this project in Rajasthan includes brownfield and greenfield stretches along NH-11 and NH-70. It aims to improve regional connectivity, boost tourism, facilitate defence movement, and enhance road safety.

The three projects of the Ministry of Railways that were taken up include the third and fourth line expansion on Badlapur-Karjat route. The 32.460 km-long brownfield project addresses increasing passenger and freight congestion along the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur-Wadi-Chennai corridor.

Enhancing connectivity between key commuter hubs and freight transit points, this project will benefit towns including Badlapur, Vangani, Shelu, Neral, Bhivpuri, and Karjat. The second railway project involves the construction of the fourth line from Nergundi to Cuttack with a flyover at Nergundi.

The 15.99 km-long brownfield railway infrastructure project in Odisha aims to decongest existing rail lines, facilitate freight movement, and ensure smoother operations along a key corridor serving Paradip Port, Talcher coalfields, and major steel and power industries.

The third railway project covers the construction of a doubling line from Haridaspur to Paradip. The 74.09 km-long brownfield project in Odisha will enhance freight transportation capacity and logistics efficiency, facilitating seamless coal transportation from Talcher Coalfields to Paradip Port while supporting industrial expansion in the Angul-Jharsuguda cluster.

The Rajkot Metro Rail Project was also taken up for evaluation. This is a greenfield urban transport initiative aimed at reducing congestion and providing a sustainable mode of transport in Gujarat’s Rajkot. Covering 41.11 km, the project integrates seamlessly with existing urban infrastructure, ensuring multimodal connectivity with regional rail, city bus services, and intermediate public transport such as autos and cycle rickshaws.

“These infrastructure projects, aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, will significantly enhance connectivity, improve logistics, and contribute to regional and national economic growth,” the statement added.