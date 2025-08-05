New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (2nd August 2025) released the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Under this instalment, Rs 21,000 crore is being directly transferred to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

There might be a certain group of eligible farmers who might not have recieved the 20th instalment of Rs 2,000 under PM KISAN. If you too are one among the farmers who have not received Rs 2000 in your account under, then you can register your complain at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. You can lodge your complain from Monday to Friday.

Your PM KISAN money might be stuck due to a few reasons. There should be a YES tick on all the following factors

- eKYC

- Eligibility

- Land Seeding

If you don't conform to the rules on eKYC, Eligibility and Land Seeding, your PM KISAN quarterly installment of Rs 2,000 might be impacted.

Additionally, you can also contact pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your greviances.

You can call this helpline number 011-24300606.

Alternatively, you can also dial up the following phone numbers:

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline Number: 155261

PM Kisan's new helpline: 011-24300606

E-mail ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

PM KISAN Scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. While lakhs of eager farmers are waiting for the disbursal of Rs 2,000 in their account, there are several farmers who are not eligible for the PM KISAN Scheme.