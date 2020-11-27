PM Kisan 7th instalment coming in December: How to check your name in the list, important helpline numbers

New Delhi: The 7th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is scheduled to come in December, while beneficiaries eagerly waiting for it must know about certain possible errors, ignoring which may stop the fund being credited.

In a financial year, PM Kisan installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

How to check your name via PM Kisan website

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

How to check your name in PM KISAN via mobile App

To check your name via Mobile App, you will have to first download PM Kisan Mobile App. Once you have downloaded the App, you will have access to all the details.

Lodge your grievances here if your name is missing

If you were the beneficiary of 6th instalment of PM Kisan, but your name is missing this time, you can lodge your grievances on the helpline number 011-24300606.

Additionally, you can also lodge your grievances at the following numbers

PM Kisan Toll free number: 18001155266

PM Kisan Helpline number: 155261

PM Kisan landline numbers 011—23381092, 23382401

Additional PM Kisan helpline number: 0120-6025109

PM Kisan email id: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

The Union Cabinet had in April this year relaxed the mandatory requirement of Aadhaar seeding of data beneficiaries of the States of Assam and Meghalaya and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for release of benefits to them under PM-Kisan Scheme upto March 31, 2021. However, for other states, December 2019 was the deadline for seeding of Aadhar in the data base.