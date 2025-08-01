PM-KISAN Amount Release Date Confirmed: PM Modi Says Farmers To Get 20th Installment On August 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme on August 2 during his visit to Varanasi. Along with this, he will launch several development projects related to health, education, tourism, sports, and connectivity in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi (Kashi) on August 2, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of key development projects across sectors such as education, healthcare, sports, tourism, and infrastructure.
In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared,
"For my family members in Kashi, tomorrow, August 2, is a very special day. Around 11 in the morning, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects related to education, health, sports, tourism, and connectivity. On this occasion, I will also have the privilege of releasing the 20th installment of PM-Kisan."
(This is a developing story more details are awaited)
