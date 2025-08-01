Advertisement
PM-KISAN Amount Release Date Confirmed: PM Modi Says Farmers To Get 20th Installment On August 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN scheme on August 2 during his visit to Varanasi. Along with this, he will launch several development projects related to health, education, tourism, sports, and connectivity in the city. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 06:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi (Kashi) on August 2, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of key development projects across sectors such as education, healthcare, sports, tourism, and infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared,

"For my family members in Kashi, tomorrow, August 2, is a very special day. Around 11 in the morning, I will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects related to education, health, sports, tourism, and connectivity. On this occasion, I will also have the privilege of releasing the 20th installment of PM-Kisan."

(This is a developing story more details are awaited)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK