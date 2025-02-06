Advertisement
PM KISAN SCHEME

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 19th Instalment Update: Farmers To Get Amount On THIS Date - Details

It's important to note that completing e-KYC is mandatory to receive benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 06:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The central and state governments are running various schemes to improve the economic condition of farmers and provide them with financial security. One important scheme among these is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan).

Under this scheme, the Government of India provides eligible farmers with financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is disbursed in three installments directly into their bank accounts. So far, 18 installments have been released, and millions of farmers are now eagerly awaiting the 19th installment.

The 19th installment on February 24

According to media reports, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 19th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana during his visit to Bihar on February 24. He will participate in agricultural programs and launch several state development initiatives.

It's important to note that completing e-KYC is mandatory to receive benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) Yojana on October 15, 2024.

How to register for PM Kisan Yojana?

Eligible farmers need to provide their Aadhaar card, proof of citizenship, documents showing land ownership, bank account details, and complete the e-KYC process to register for the scheme.

To register for the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, eligible farmers can:

  • Register online through the official PM-Kisan portal
  • Visit the nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) for assistance
  • Contact the state government's designated nodal officers
  • Approach local patwaris or revenue officers for help

How to check PM Kisan 18th installment status 2024:

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the scheme at pmkisan.gov.in
  • Step 2: Click on the status link displayed on the homepage
  • Step 3: Choose between the two options: check status using your mobile number or registration ID
  • Step 4: Enter the code displayed on the screen along with the required and correct details
  • Step 5: Click on the “Get Data” tab to view your status

