PM Kisan Yojana 20th Instalment Money: Rs 2,000 Likely To Be Transferred On THIS Date; Check Name In Beneficiary List

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme 20th Instalment: Lakhs of farmers waiting for the 20th Instalment of PM-Kisan scheme are expected to get Rs 2,000 in their bank account next week.

PM Kisan Yojana: Expected Date For Release Of 20th Instalment

Although no official confirmation has been made, the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme is expected to be deposited into farmers' accounts on 20 June 2025, several media reports have said.

To avail the benefits of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers should keep these things in mind 5 major things

1. Keep your bank account linked with Aadhar card

2. Check your Aadhar seeding with bank account status

3.Keep your DBT option active in your Aadhaar seeded bank account

4. Complete your e-KYC

5. Check your Aadhaar seeding status under 'Know Your Status' module in PM Kisan Portal.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: How To check your name in beneficiary list?

-Visit official PM KISAN website https://pmkisan.gov.in/ Portal

- You will see the map of India under Payment Success tab.

- On the right hand side, there will be a yellow coloured tab called "Dashboard"

- Click on Dashboard

- After clicking, you will be taken to a new page

- On the Village Dashboard tab, you will have to fill your complete details

- Select the state, district, Sub-District and Panchayat

- Then click on show button

- After this you can choose your details

- Click 'Get Report' button

- Now you can see your name in the Beneficiaries list