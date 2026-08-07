/PM-KUSUM 2 likely to be rolled out soon, says union minister Pralhad Joshi

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Addressing the 7th CII International Energy Conference, the Minister said, "PM Kusum 1 has been completed. That scheme is closed and very shortly we may come up with the PM Kusum 2."



According to the data shared by the government, as of July 2026, 1986.3 MW of grid-connected solar power plants capacity has been been installed out of the sanctioned target of 10,000 MW. Also, 13.07 lakh standalone solar pumps have been sanctioned, with 11.69 lakh installed during the same period. The government has sanctioned 55,392 IPS pumps out of which 16,259 have been solarised. Additionally, 16,54,044 FLS pumps have been solarised.



He further noted, the government, in collaboration with industry, is working to boost demand and has disbursed over Rs 3,800 crore in incentives to discoms and Rs and 104 crores to the urban local bodies to support rooftop solar adoption and power procurement.



Also, the reduction in GST on renewable energy devices and manufacturing components from 12 per cent to 5 per cent has helped create demand by lowering costs. As a result, "For an ordinary family, this makes a typical 3 kilowatt rooftop solar system which comes under the PM Surya Ghar around Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,500 rupees cheaper. That is lesser cost," he said.



At the utility scale, he said the GST reduction could lower project costs by Rs 20-25 lakh per MW, translating into savings of over Rs 100 crore for a 500 MW solar park. "For discoms, the estimated annual procurement saving could be around Rs 2,000 to 3,000 crore," he noted.