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PM-KUSUM 2 likely to be rolled out soon, says union minister Pralhad Joshi

PM-KUSUM 2 aims to reduce the farm sector's dependence on diesel and enhance farmers' incomes by providing central subsidies for standalone solar pumps and the solarisation of existing grid-connected pumps.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
PM-KUSUM 2 likely to be rolled out soon, says union minister Pralhad Joshi
Image Credit: ANI

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