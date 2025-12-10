Advertisement
PM-KUSUM Records Huge Implementation Progress With 10,203 Mw Installed Till November

As of November 30, Rs 7,106 crore has been released to states based on demands received from them, according to an official statement.

|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 03:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: A total of 10,203 MW has been installed under all components of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) scheme as of November end marking significant progress in implementation, the government said on Wednesday. 

The funds under PM KUSUM scheme are released based on the demand received, progress reported by the State Implementing Agences (SIA) and as per provisions of the scheme guidelines.

To increase the reach of PM KUSUM scheme, extensive outreach and capacity-building workshops are conducted by the Ministry from time to time, the statement said.

This also includes periodic review and handholding meetings with the implementing states, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

PM KUSUM scheme, implemented across all states and union territories, allows participation by individual farmers and their groups such as farmer producer organisations, water user associations and primary agriculture credit societies (PACS).

The ministry said it has simplified procedures and issued comprehensive revised guidelines on January 17, 2024 to ease implementation.

The scheme guidelines mandate that priority would be given to small and marginal farmers and farmers using micro irrigation techniques.

PM-KUSUM Scheme for de-dieselisation of farm sector and enhancing the income of farmers provides central government subsidy upto 30 per cent or 50 per cent of the total cost is given for the installation of standalone solar pumps and also for the solarisation of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps.

Further, farmers can also install grid-connected solar power plants up to 2MW under the Scheme on their barren/fallow land and sell electricity to local DISCOM at a tariff determined by state regulator.

Through transformative initiatives like PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM-JANMAN and 'One Sun, One World, One Grid', India is leading efforts to ensure energy justice, empower the poorest, and strengthen South-South cooperation.

