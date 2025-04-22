New Delhi: A news is going viral in the social media that says the government is all set to provide free air conditioners under PM Modi AC Yojana 2025 for which 1.5 crore 5-star ACs have been prepared.

The message, that has been widely circulated in the social media says PM Modi AC Yojna 2025 will be launched in May and will provide free 5 star ACs for people who will apply ASAP. Due to this, there will be huge shortage of ACs in India as 1.5 crore have already been prepared.

The message further says that after the government accepts request, people will get their ACs within 30 days.

Busting the fake message, The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has confirmed that the above claim is fake. No such scheme providing free 5- Star Air Conditioners has been announced by the MinOfPower

"A post being widely shared on social media claims that under a new scheme 'PM Modi AC Yojana 2025', the Government will provide free 5-star air conditioners and 1.5 crore ACs have already been prepared," PIB Fact check has tweeted.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.