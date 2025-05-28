PM Modi-led Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Prices (MSP) For Kharif Crops For Marketing Season 2025-26

MSP For Kharif Crops: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has approved a Rs 69 per quintal increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the upcoming Kharif 2025–26 marketing season. The Cabinet approved hike in paddy MSP by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 for 2025-26 Kharif season. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adding further, the Cabinet also approved the continuation of the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme (MISS) for the financial year 2025-26, maintaining the existing 1.5% interest subvention. It also cleared the necessary funding arrangements for the scheme.

Key MSP Hikes For Kharif Crops

Along with the hike in paddy prices, the Cabinet has approved increased Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for 13 other Kharif crops. Nigerseed saw the highest rise of Rs 820 per quintal, followed by ragi (Rs 596), cotton (Rs 589), and sesamum (Rs 579).

These revisions reflect the government’s push to boost farmers’ incomes and promote crop diversification for better nutrition. Among cereals, the MSP for jowar (hybrid and maldandi) was increased by Rs 328 per quintal, bajra by Rs 150, and maize by Rs 175.

The MSP hike for the 2025–26 Kharif marketing season aligns with the Union Budget 2018–19 policy of setting MSPs at least 1.5 times the all-India weighted average cost of production.

The highest estimated returns over production costs are expected from bajra (63%), followed by maize (59%), tur (59%), and urad (53%), while other crops are expected to offer around 50% profit margins.