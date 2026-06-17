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  • /PM Modi to disburse Rs 2,400 crore under Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on June 19

PM Modi to disburse Rs 2,400 crore under Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on June 19

The scheme has already supported the creation of around 15 lakh employment opportunities across the country since its launch, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
PM Modi to disburse Rs 2,400 crore under Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on June 19

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PM Modi to disburse Rs 2,400 cr under Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana on June 19
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