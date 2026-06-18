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PM Modi-Trump meeting spurs optimism in business, community leaders on India-US ties

Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), said the interaction between the two leaders "signalled a pathway to progress".

Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
PM Modi-Trump meeting spurs optimism in business, community leaders on India-US ties

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