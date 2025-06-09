PM Modi Urges Citizens To Take Part In Survey On Namo App On India’s Growth Journey Over Last 11 Years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to take part in survey on the NaMo App on India’s growth journey over the last 11 years.

Modi also shared a link of portal where anyone can take part in Jan Man Survey about India’s growth journey over the last 11 years.

The Prime Minister posted on X, "Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years".

Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva https://t.co/HSPUQwa4g1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025

Modi encouraged citizens to explore this transformative journey through the NaMo App, which presents the government’s achievements in an interactive manner—including games, quizzes, surveys, and other formats that inform, engage and inspire.

The Prime Minister also invited people to explore India’s Vikas Yatra through a variety of engaging formats such as videos, infographics, and articles, available on the NaMo App and official website.

Modi underlined that from economic growth to social upliftment, the government has prioritized people-centric, inclusive and all-round progress.

He stated that India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues such as climate action and digital innovation.