PM Modi Urges Private Sector To Build 5 Unicorns, Make 50 Rocket Launches Annually In Next 5 Years

New Delhi: India is set to scale new heights in the space sector, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while urging the private sector to come forward and build five Unicorns in the next five years.

Addressing the nation virtually on National Space Day, the PM also urged the private sector to scale up rocket launches -- from the current five in a year to 50 annually.

The Prime Minister greeted the country, scientists, and youth for their achievements in the space sector, especially over the last 11 years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"India's journey in space reflects our determination, innovation, and the brilliance of our scientists pushing boundaries,” the PM said.

Reflecting on the theme, 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities', the Prime Minister stated that it showcases “self-confidence from the past and determination of the future”.

He noted that while regulations held back the space sector for long, his government’s role in privatising the sector has proved to be a boon for the industry, resulting in success after success.

“The last 11 years have seen space reforms one after the other. The opening up of the space industry for the private sector also led to the build-up of 350 startups”.

“The space industry is acting as an engine for innovation and acceleration. Soon, India will launch PSLV rocket, the first private communication satellite, and an Earth observation satellite constellation built on public, private partnerships”.

"The space sector is set to create vast opportunities for Indian youth," PM Modi said.

Noting that the government has the intention and willpower to continue with “next gen reforms in space sector”, he urged the private sector to come forward and play a major role in boosting the sector.

“Can the private sector create 5 Unicorns in the next five years? Currently, we have five big launches every year; can we scale it to 50 rockets every year, that is one per week?”

He highlighted the advancements made “in breakthrough technologies like semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion,” and stressed the role of space-technology in governance.

“Today, space-tech is also becoming a part of governance in India. Crop insurance schemes involve satellite-based assessments... Fishermen are receiving information and safety through satellites... Whether it’s disaster management or the use of geospatial data in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan… Today, India’s progress in space is making the lives of ordinary citizens easier,” PM Modi said.

“Soon, thanks to the hard work of all you scientists, India will also launch the Gaganyaan mission...and in the coming times, India will build its own space station,” PM said.