NARENDRA MODI

PM Announces Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, To Give 300 Units Of Free Electricity Every Month To 1 Crore Households

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month. Check direct link to apply for the scheme.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the launch of rooftop solar scheme for free electricity - PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. 

The Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "In order to further sustainable development and people’s wellbeing, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free .electricity every month."

 

Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: How Will Subsidy Be Given To People?

From substantive subsidies, which will be given directly to people’s bank accounts, to heavily concessional bank loans, the Central Government will ensure that there is no cost burden on the people. All stakeholders will be integrated to a National Online Portal which will further convenience, PM Modi Tweeted.

 

 

In order to popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions. At the same time, the scheme will lead to more income, lesser power bills and employment generation for people, he wrote.

Direct Link On How To Apply For Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana 

PM Modi urged people to boost solar power and sustainable progress, asking all residential consumers, especially youngsters, to strengthen the PM - Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana by applying at-  pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

