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  • /PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana: Govt hands over sanction letters worth Rs 1200 Cr to 10 states

PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana: Govt hands over sanction letters worth Rs 1200 Cr to 10 states

Chairing a meeting attended by Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from various states, Chouhan said the Union Government was not only limiting itself to policy formulation, but also ensuring timely availability of resources to states.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 04:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:21 PM IST
PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana: Govt hands over sanction letters worth Rs 1200 Cr to 10 states

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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