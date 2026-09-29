/PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana: Govt hands over sanction letters worth Rs 1200 Cr to 10 states

He said that 100 per cent assured government procurement of tur, urad and masoor at MSP would be undertaken, with arrangements for payment within 48 hours. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he said India would also leverage the new market opportunities emerging from international Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to connect Indian agricultural products, fruits, vegetables and foodgrains with global markets. This, he said, would help farmers secure better returns for their produce and enable India to emerge as a major ‘food basket’ for the world.