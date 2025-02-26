PM’s ‘Act East’ Policy Opened Rs 5 Lakh Crore Investment Potential In Arunachal: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East’ policy had resulted in unprecedented progress in Arunachal Pradesh with the development of airports, railways, roads and a telecom network which had now created an investment potential of ₹5 lakh crore in the power sector of the state.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest at the first-ever joint Mega Nyokum Yullo celebration at Kamporijo Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kamle district, Dhankhar said, “Decades ago, the Government of India introduced the ‘Look East’ policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed this into ‘Act East’ because merely looking will not suffice; action is necessary.”

“When action is taken, we see remarkable changes. Whether it is air travel, airports, railway connectivity, road connectivity, or even 4G network availability — these are all indicators of progress in Arunachal Pradesh,” he pointed out. Dhankhar said, “Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to generate 50,000 MW of power. Producing one megawatt requires an investment of ₹10 crore, which means there is an investment potential of ₹5 lakh crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

“Kiren (Union Minister from Arunachal) surely has some magic. He managed to convince the Prime Minister about this and urged all of you to seize this opportunity, cooperate, and preserve our culture. In such a scenario, I feel truly delighted to be here.”

The Vice-President also said, “For the first time in India’s history, the Buddhist community has been granted minority status, and a Cabinet Minister position has also been given to a Buddhist leader. This historic development has sent a strong message across the world.”

He emphasised that this progress reinforces the fact that “India is an unmatched nation, and we must remain infused with nationalism.” “Under no circumstances can we compromise on national interest, dedication to the nation, or our resolve to serve it,” he asserted.

The Vice-President highlighted India’s cultural unity, saying, “There is no other country like India. Today, as you celebrate Nyokum Yullo, festivals like Holi, Baisakhi, Lohri, Bihu, Pongal, and Navanna will also be celebrated across the country. No matter where we are in India, our thoughts and traditions remain united.”

He further stated, “Today, India is a strong nation. No one can cast an evil eye on us. Our Prime Minister stands among the world’s most prominent leaders, and you all are fortunate that the person you placed your trust in has also earned the trust of the Prime Minister.

“In a country of 140 crore people, with a Union Cabinet consisting of just over two dozen ministers, Kiren Rijiju’s repeated inclusion is a testament to the continuous progress in Arunachal Pradesh, in all circumstances and under all conditions.”

He commended the contributions of the Union Minister stating, “He is a senior and powerful minister at the Centre. He has been elected to the Lok Sabha four times. And that is why I say, Kiren Rijiju, you envisioned the Frontier Highway. Your dream will come true. I know the kind of vision you have for Arunachal Pradesh and the significant changes you have brought about.”

The Vice-President reminisced about his earlier visit to the state and said, “When I first visited Arunachal Pradesh, it was during the Statehood celebrations. I was mesmerised by your tribes and the pride of India.” Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs, Rotom Tebin, MLA, 25-Raga and other local leaders were present on the occasion.