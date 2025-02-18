New Delhi: PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024, aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels. The PMSGMBY, the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is reshaping India’s energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

Households will have access to collateral-free, low-interest loans at around 7% interest for the installation of residential rooftop solar (RTS) systems up to 3 kW. The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix in India.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Check 9 Specific Steps To Ensure Submission And Approval Of Solar Panel Installation

The application process involves following nine specific steps to ensure a smooth and efficient submission and approval of solar panel installation.

STEP 1: Visit the official website

STEP 2: Provide personal details for registration

STEP 3: Log in with consumer number and mobile number

STEP 4: Apply for the Rooftop solar as per the form

STEP 5: Fill out the online application form

STEP 6: Await DISCOM Approval and then install the plant with a registered vendor

STEP 7: Once online installation is over, submit the plan details and apply for net meter

STEP 8: After the net meter installation and DISCOM Inspection, obtain the commissioning certificate from the portal

STEP 9: Submit bank details and a cancelled cheque, Receive subsidy within 30 days

How To Apply For PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Direct Link To Apply

Households can apply for the subsidy through the National Portal: https://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in/consumerLogin. They can also select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar. The National Portal will assist in decision-making by providing information on appropriate system sizes, a benefits calculator, vendor ratings, and other relevant details. With all credentials are entered correctly on the National Portal, the average time taken in processing the CFA is around 15 days after redemption request made by the consumer.