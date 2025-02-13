PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana Turns One Today; Subsidy Support Up To Rs 78,000: Check Direct Link To Apply

New Delhi: PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) mark its first anniversary today. PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana offers households with free electricity through the installation of subsidized rooftop solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs.

Households will have access to collateral-free, low-interest loans at around 7% interest for the installation of residential rooftop solar (RTS) systems up to 3 kW.

The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix in India.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024, initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels. The PMSGMBY, the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, is reshaping India’s energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027.

"As of January 27, 2025, the scheme has already benefitted 8.46 lakh households through rooftop solar installations. The rapid adoption of solar energy is evident in the tenfold increase in monthly installation rates, which now stand at around 70,000 installations per month, significantly surpassing pre-scheme levels. The scheme offers a subsidy of up to 40%, making renewable energy more affordable and accessible. So far, ₹4,308.66 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to 5.54 lakh residential consumers, with an average subsidy of ₹77,800 per household. Additionally, an estimated 45% of the beneficiaries are now receiving zero electricity bills, depending on their solar power generation and consumption patterns," said an official release.

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana Subsidy Details

The subsidy provided under the scheme varies based on the household's average monthly electricity consumption and the corresponding suitable rooftop solar plant capacity:

How To Apply For PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: Direct Link To Apply



Households can apply for the subsidy through the National Portal: https://www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in/consumerLogin. They can also select a suitable vendor for installing rooftop solar. The National Portal will assist in decision-making by providing information on appropriate system sizes, a benefits calculator, vendor ratings, and other relevant details. With all credentials are entered correctly on the National Portal, the average time taken in processing the CFA is around 15 days after redemption request made by the consumer.