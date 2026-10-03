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PMEGP supported 8.12 lakh micro entrepreneurs with Rs 24,398 crore since FY2014-15

PMEGP, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), plays a crucial role in promoting self-employment by enabling the establishment of new micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Written ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
PMEGP supported 8.12 lakh micro entrepreneurs with Rs 24,398 crore since FY2014-15

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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PMEGP supported 8.12 lakh micro entrepreneurs with Rs 24,398 crore since FY2014-15
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