PMEGP supported 8.12 lakh micro entrepreneurs with Rs 24,398 crore since FY2014-15

PMEGP, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), plays a crucial role in promoting self-employment by enabling the establishment of new micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

Written By IANS Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:43 PM IST | Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 01:43 PM IST join share