PNB to close THESE accounts after 15 April 2026 -- Is your A/c in the list? Check

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued notice regarding closure of dormant/inoperative accounts. The Bank said, it has noticed that in many accounts there is no operation by the customer from last 3 years and there is no balance in these accounts.

To ensure that these accounts are not misused, the bank has decided to close such accounts to prevent the inherent risk, said PNB in a post on X.



The bank had issued several notices to inform the inoperative account holders who have not operated the account for more than three years must submit the KYC documents in the respective branch.

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The bank has reminded all such account holders to reactivate their account on or before 15 April 2026 so that they can avail uninterrupted banking services with PNB.

These accounts will be closed on or after 16 April 2026 without any further notice, unless the account is activated by submitting the KYC documents in their respective branches.