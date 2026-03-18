Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3028018https://zeenews.india.com/economy/pnb-to-close-these-accounts-after-15-april-2026-is-your-a/c-in-the-list-check-3028018.html
NewsBusinessEconomyPNB to close THESE accounts after 15 April 2026 -- Is your A/c in the list? Check
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK

PNB to close THESE accounts after 15 April 2026 -- Is your A/c in the list? Check

PNB has asked inoperative account holders to submit their KYC on or before 15 April 2026, to ensure that their accounts are not closed.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PNB to close THESE accounts after 15 April 2026 -- Is your A/c in the list? Check

New Delhi: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued notice regarding closure of dormant/inoperative accounts. The Bank said, it has noticed that in many accounts there is no operation by the customer from last 3 years and there is no balance in these accounts.

To ensure that these accounts are not misused, the bank has decided to close such accounts to prevent the inherent risk, said PNB in a post on X.
 
The bank had issued several notices to inform the inoperative account holders who have not operated the account for more than three years must submit the KYC documents in the respective branch.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The bank has reminded all such account holders to reactivate their account on or before 15 April 2026 so that they can avail uninterrupted banking services with PNB. 

These accounts will be closed on or after 16 April 2026 without any further notice, unless the account is activated by submitting the KYC documents in their respective branches.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zakir Khan
Zakir Khan admitted to Lilavati Hospital: Experts warn of long-term burnout
Mossad spy
Inside the execution of Kourosh Kivani and the leak that shook Tehran
Auto news
Tata Sierra scores BIG in BNCAP crash tests: 5-star safety rating explained
Korean Pants
Chic Women’s Trousers For Modern Everyday Style On Amazon
Photos: How a Russian ‘floating time bomb’ is drifting in the Mediterranean
Bihar Board Class 12 result
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to check BSEB Inter Result
Dearness Allowance
Halfway into March, DA announcement not in sight -- Year 2025, 2024 timeline
Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav's wedding reception in Lucknow: Star-studded night
IMD Rain Alert
IMD weather alert: Rain, hail, and 70-Kmph winds forecast across India
Chaitra Navratri 2026 date
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Check date, ghatsthapana muhurat, and rituals