PNG holders can't retain domestic LPG connection -- Check latest govt order

New Delhi: The government has prohibited households with piped natural gas (PNG) connections from refilling liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with immediate effect. In a notification on Monday, the government announced it has amended the LPG amendment order to facilitate consumers opting for PNG connections. "The Government of India has notified the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, on 25th May, 2026.

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The amendment aims to provide additional relaxation and convenience to domestic LPG consumers who subsequently obtain Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections," a notification said.

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According to the notification, LPG consumers with PNG connections will get option for transfer voucher for future restoration of LPG connection in non-PNG areas. Under the amended provisions, LPG consumers who have PNG connections as well may "apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 days of obtaining PNG connection or transfer voucher for future restoration of LPG connection in a non-PNG area."

"This amendment provides significant relief and flexibility to consumers who may subsequently shift to areas where PNG infrastructure may not be feasible," the notification said. "The provision is particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students, and/or families shifting to non-PNG areas," the notification said.

The government had last month prohibited households with PNG connections from keeping or acquiring subsidised domestic LPG connections. In a notification issued on March 14, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, under the Essential Commodities Act, making it mandatory for consumers with PNG connections to surrender their domestic LPG connections.

The amended order also forbids government oil companies and their distributors from providing domestic LPG connections or refilling cylinders for consumers who already have a PNG connection.

Any person having both a PNG connection and domestic LPG connection cannot retain a domestic LPG connection and will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection.

The government last month issued an order which said, "No person having a piped natural gas (PNG) connection and also having a domestic LPG connection shall retain a domestic LPG connection, or take refills of domestic LPG cylinders from any Government oil company, or through their distributors. Such persons will be required to immediately surrender their domestic LPG connection".

India is looking to preserve cooking gas supplies amid disruptions caused by the West Asia war. LPG supplies remain under pressure amid the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.