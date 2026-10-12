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Poonawalla Fincorp share likely to be in focus today; shares down nearly 16% in a year

On a year-to-date basis, the shares have declined 7.6 per cent, or Rs 36.70. However, over the past six months, the stock has gained 9.24 per cent, or Rs 37.75.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:49 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:49 AM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp share likely to be in focus today; shares down nearly 16% in a year

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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