Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin: Govt releases Rs 10,021 crore to 12 states under PMAY-G

New Delhi: The central government has released Rs 10,021.42 crore to 12 States under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the funds through video conferencing.

The States that will get the funds under PMAY-G include Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

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Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring that no poor person in the country lives in a kutcha house. With this vision in mind, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin was launched in 2016. He stated that against the target of 4.95 crore houses under the scheme, approvals for 3.91 crore houses have already been accorded and construction of more than 3.05 crore houses has been completed.

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“When a house is good, life becomes easier. We are not merely constructing houses, but creating homes supported by basic amenities such as roads, electricity, drinking water, LPG connections and toilets.” He added that the Government of India is continuously working to improve the quality of life of rural families through convergence with various welfare schemes," Chouhan said.

The minimum size of the houses under PMAY-G is 25 sq. m which includes a dedicated area for hygienic cooking. The scheme has been implemented in multiple phases to progressively achieve its goals. By combining housing with access to sanitation, clean cooking energy, electricity, and drinking water, it has improved the quality of life in villages across India. Over the years, the scheme has embraced technology, transparency, and convergence with other national programmes, becoming a symbol of inclusive growth and rural empowerment.

As of 26 March 2026, a target of 4.15 crore houses has been allocated under phases I and II. In total, 3.90 crore houses have been sanctioned, and 2.99 crore houses have been completed. To support this scale of implementation, a cumulative fund transfer of Rs 4,03,886.12 crore has been made, ensuring timely resources for construction and beneficiary support across states, official data shows.