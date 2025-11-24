Advertisement
PRADHAN MANTRI AWAS YOJANA

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural: Check Name In Beneficiary List

Steps To Check PMAY-G Beneficiary Status On Official Website And Via UMANG App.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural: Check Name In Beneficiary List

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Rural– the flagship initiative of the Government of India through the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) -- was launched on 1 April 2016. The objective of PMAY-G is to provide a solid house with basic amenities to all homeless families and those living in crude and dilapidated houses.

PMAY-G addresses the rural housing shortage and addresses the housing shortage in rural India, contributing significantly to the ‘Housing for All’ mission. 

Under PMAY-G, the minimum size of households is 25 square meters, with a dedicated area for cooking clean food. By 27 September 2022, construction of 2.00 crore houses has been completed out of the total target of 2.72 crore. 

Beneficiaries are identified using Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) criteria and verified by gram sabhas. The amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s linked bank account/post office account. 

PMAY-G has been extended for next 5 years i.e. from 31 March 2024 to 2029.

Steps To Check PMAY-G Beneficiary Status On Official Website

- Visit the official PMAY-G website

- Navigate to the 'Stakeholders' menu and select 'IAY/PMAYG Beneficiary' or 'Search Beneficiary'

- Enter State, District, Block and Villag

- Click 'Submit' to view your beneficiary status


Steps To Check PMAY-U Installment Status Via UMANG App

- Download and install the UMANG application

- Open the app and search for 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana'

- Select 'Installment Details' and enter your registration number to check the status

