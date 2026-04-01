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NewsBusinessEconomyPremium petrol, diesel prices increased In Delhi; ATF prices hiked in all metros from today, 1 April
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Premium petrol, diesel prices increased In Delhi; ATF prices hiked in all metros from today, 1 April

Prices of ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) increased in metros with effect from 1st April 2026. 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2026, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Premium petrol, diesel prices increased In Delhi; ATF prices hiked in all metros from today, 1 April

New Delhi: Rates of premium petrol and diesel have been increased in Delhi with effect from today (1 April 2026). The prices of  ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) have also been increased in metros from today.

Prices of Indian Oil XP100 petrol and Xtra Green (premium diesel) been raised from Rs 149 per litre to Rs 160 per litre. Meanwhile Xtra Green (Premium Diesel) prices have been hiked from Rs 91.49 to Rs 92.99. 

Prices of ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) increased in metros with effect from 1st April 2026. Check the following rates:

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Delhi: Rs 207,341.22/Kl
Kolkata: Rs 205,953.33/Kl
Mumbai: Rs 194,968.67.Kl
Chennai: Rs 214,597. 66/Kl

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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Reema Sharma

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