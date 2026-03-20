NewsBusinessEconomyPremium petrol prices hiked by upto Rs 2.35 per litre, new rates applicable from 20 March
Premium petrol prices hiked by upto Rs 2.35 per litre, new rates applicable from 20 March
Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre from 20 March 2026.
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New Delhi: Oil marketing companies have hiked the premium prices of petrol in India effective from today. Premium petrol has become costlier by up to Rs 2.35 from March 20, 2026.
Prices of BPCL’s Speed, HPCL’s Power, and IOCL’s XP95 increased by Rs 2.09–Rs 2.35 per litre. However, there is no change in the price of regular petrol at present.
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