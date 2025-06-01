Advertisement
LPG PRICE CUT

Price Of Commercial LPG Cylinder Cut By Rs 24 Effective Today, June 1— Check Latest City-Wise Rates

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Price Of Commercial LPG Cylinder Cut By Rs 24 Effective Today, June 1— Check Latest City-Wise Rates File Photo

New Delhi: Commercial users across the country have received some welcome relief as oil marketing companies have slashed the price of the 19-kg LPG gas cylinder by Rs 24. This cut is expected to benefit restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that depend on these cylinders for their daily needs.

The new rates will be effective from June 1, with the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now set at Rs 1,723.50.

Here’s a quick look at the new prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders in major cities, effective June 1, 2025:

- Delhi: Rs 1,723.50

- Kolkata: Rs 1,826

- Mumbai: Rs 1,674.50

- Chennai: Rs 1,881

This marks the third consecutive monthly cut in commercial LPG prices. In May, oil companies had reduced the price by Rs 14.50, and in April, the cut was Rs 41 per cylinder. It is important to note that there’s no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders this month.

The latest price cut brings good news for commercial establishments and small businesses like restaurants and hotels, which depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.
Public sector oil companies—Indian Oil (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)—revise the prices of cooking gas and aviation fuel on the first of every month, based on global fuel prices and exchange rates.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK